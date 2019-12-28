Detectives investigating a double homicide have named the victims.

An investigation was launched after the discovery of a body found in Hertfordshire was linked to the murder of a man in Barnet.

The body of Arber Fesko, 30, an Albanian national of no fixed address, was found in the boot of car in Scratchwood Park in Barnet on Thursday, 19 December. A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

The body of Shkelqim Paja, 31, a Kosovan national of Rowley Way N8, was found in undergrowth in Hogg Lane, Hertfordshire on Friday, 20 December. A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Both of their families are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are working to establish a full timeline of events in what is a complex investigation, led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Two men have been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.