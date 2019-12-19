The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) announced the clearance of nine suspected hazardous areas each on both sides of the island.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN SG António Guterres told foreign correspondents on Tuesday that the area cleared amounts to a total area of 210 square meters.

This confidence-building measure was agreed upon by both leaders on 26 February of this year as part of their commitment towards a mine-free Cyprus, he said.

In a note released earlier on Tuesday, “the Mission praises the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by both sides in speedily clearing these 18 locations while adhering to International Mine Action Standards, as checked and approved by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.