UK Cypriot Revd Canon Michael Pilavachi is honoured with an MBE for Founder, Soul Survivor Church and for services to

Young People.

Pilavachi is the senior pastor of the Soul Survivor Watford church, based in North Watford, which he set up in 1993 along with worship leader Matt Redman.

Mike Pilavachi MBE (born 7 March 1958) is British Christian evangelist and author of Greek Cypriot descent.