London-born Cypriot singer-songwriter Kat has released the official music video for her soulful pop-rock anthem Creeping Around.

Taking its cue from the legendary work of Alfred Hitchcock, the story-narrative and style of the accompanying video clip has its own plethora of twists and turns and takes us on the journey of the voyeur.

A collaboration with Dinogogo Media and The Shutter Projects, the music video was filmed in various locations around East London, where Hitchcock himself was born and raised, as well in the tunnels of The Leake Street Arches. The music video is now available to view on Kat’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/katsmusiq

A free download of “Creeping Around” is also currently available for a limited time exclusively via the link: www.linktr.ee/katsmusiq

Kat has been performing in live lounge sessions and festivals throughout the year including the 2019 Cypriot Wine Festival, while also getting back into the recording studio. 2020 promises to be an exciting year for Kat as she prepares to release her debut EP! A concept mini album – it presents a collection of songs that champion the underdog.

Showcasing the light and dark in her music is important to Kat: “I love to create positive songs that have their roots in a darker place.”

While her lyrics ooze deep vulnerability, the instrumentation often has a more positive spin, meshing the two sides of the coin and creating a juxtaposition to carry hope and the underlying purpose – to empower.

For more information on Kat, her music and upcoming performances you can follow her on all social media platforms @katsmusiq including FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE.