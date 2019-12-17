Tourist arrivals in November and in the first eleven months of this year were at a record high for this time of the year, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, on Tuesday, show.

In particular, according to the results of the Passengers Survey, tourist arrivals reached169,392 this November compared to158, 685 in November last year, recording an increase of 6.7%.

“November 2019 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month,” the Statistical Service says in a press release.

For the period of January –November 2019 tourist arrivals reached 3,866,447 compared to 3,832,062 in the same period of 2018, recording an increase of 0.9% and “outnumbering the total arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the first eleven months of the year.”

According to the official data tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom increased by 10.4% this November compared to November last year while an increase of 8.9% was recorded in tourists arriving from Russia and 59.3% from Israel.

On the contrary, a drop of 6.0% in tourist arrivals from Greece and 33.5% from Germany were recorded.

At the same time, the UK constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus in November 2019, with a proportion of 32.6% while arrivals from Russia comprise13.7%of total arrivals, from Greece 8.6% and from Israel 7.7%

A percentage of 70.6% of people arriving in Cyprus state that the purpose of their trip in November 2019 was holidays, 13.9% were visiting friends and relatives and 15.5% were traveling to Cyprus on business.

More Cypriot residents travelled abroad in November

————–

On the basis of the results of the Passengers Survey, 106,654 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in November 2019 compared to 93,023 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 14.7%.

In November 2019 there was an increase of 2.7% in the trips of residents to Greece (33,856 in November 2019 compared to 32,974 in November 2018) and 3.5% increase to the United Kingdom (15,884 compared to 15,341 last year).