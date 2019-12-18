On Monday 16 December 2019, at Southwark Crown Court, football agents Giuseppe Pagliara, 64, of Higher Croft, Whitefield, Manchester, and Dax Price, 48, of Susans Lane, Upchurch, Kent were found guilty of one count of paying and facilitating a bribe and one count of offering a bribe. Football coach Thomas Wright, 53, of Dark Lane, Barnsley, was found guilty of one count of accepting a bribe and one count of requesting a bribe.

The date for sentencing all three will be set on Tuesday 17 December 2019.

In September 2016, the City of London Police’s Fraud Squad was provided information by national newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, about various football agents who were thought to be facilitating bribes with individuals at football clubs, between 4 May 2016 and 30 September 2016. The information was reviewed by detectives and a criminal investigation was launched in November 2016, into the dealings of Pagliara, Price, and Wright.

The three men were interviewed on a voluntary basis between December 2016 and April 2017. They were then charged with bribery offences on 31 August 2018 after detectives reviewed over a hundred hours of video and audio recordings made by undercover journalists. These showed all three men were involved in offering and taking bribes for the placing of players at Barnsley Football Club; additionally, Wright supplied confidential information regarding the contracts of players already at the club.

DC Chris Glover from the City of London Police’s Fraud Squad said:

“Pagliara, Price and Wright are corrupt individuals who abused their positions within the football industry for their own financial gain. This has been a long and complex investigation and we are pleased justice has now been done. Bribery and corruption are extremely serious offences and the City of London Police will continue to strive to bring those involved before the courts.

“The City of London Police would like to thank the Telegraph, Football Association, Crown Prosecution Service and Barnsley Football Club for their assistance with this case.”