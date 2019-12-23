Greece’s tennis champion and ATP Tour finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas fought a nerve-breaking game with Spain’s Rafael Nadal to come second in this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship after three sets, winning 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Nadal’s breathtaking win came after a gruelling three hours and twelve minutes.

The Greek player fought hard after securing his place in the finals on Friday evening by defeating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Following the game, Tsitsipas said, “I gave it my all out there and I liked your support. I’ve really enjoyed it in Abu Dhabi, the people have been very nice. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to witness that. I think I’ve made 8,000 new friends today.”

Neos Kosmos