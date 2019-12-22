Under the lights of the famous tree in the centre of Trafalgar Square, St Andrew the Apostle School Choir spread some festive joy for busy Londoners by performing Christmas Carols to support Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

Braving the rain and the busy London tourist attraction, Mr Lasithiotakis and the Choir performed a number of traditional and religious carols, to the joy and admiration of the hundreds of people who gathered by the famous London landmark.

The performance of the Choir was greeted with a rapturous applause by the square! A big thank you to all the staff and parents who were able to attend.

Representatives from Noah’s Ark were on hand to collect donations from the public. The school is extremely proud to support Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice which provides support for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families.

