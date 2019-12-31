Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended an explosion at a breakers yard on Brantwood Road in Tottenham.

A dividing wall of a timber construction was damaged by the fire and explosion. A man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews and another man was treated at the scene.

A number of residents were evacuated in an adjacent road due to minor damage caused by the blast.

The explosion is most likely to have been caused by a leak from a gas tank being ignited by an electrical spark or naked flame.

People took to twitter saying that the explosion had caused their windows to shake believing that it may have been caused by a sonic boom.

The Brigade was called at 1715 and the incident was over for the Brigade at 2017. Fire crews from Tottenham and Walthamstow fire stations were at the scene.