On Tuesday 17th December, at 7.30pm, a unique concert for peace in Cyprus will take place at the theatre of the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ, with performances by Melodi Var Öngel, Mehmet Raif and Andrew (Andreas) Hubbard.

Melodi Var Öngel is a singer/songwriter from Adana, Turkey and has just completed her Masters on Human Rights at LSE, London. She is busy working on musical projects for peace.

Mehmet Raif is a fulltime professional Guitar & Bass player, Producer and Composer. He is at the forefront of the contemporary London music scene and is currently working on various projects.

Andrew Hubbard is also a full time artist. He was educated at the Royal Academy, was Musical Director at The Almeida Theatre and for London’s Phantom Of The Opera and he is also a professional Electric/Acoustic Violinist, Producer and appears as part of Renée Zellweger’s band in the film, JUDY. In his personal life, he is an activist for peace and the reunification of Cyprus.

The event programme is very interesting and unique. Many concerts for Cyprus feature Turkish-Cypriot, Greek-Cypriot, as well as Maronite, Armenian and Latin Cypriot artists; this concert however also features an artist and composer from Turkey, one of Cyprus’ guarantor countries.

Songs Across Boundaries is by Melodi Var Öngel, a highly talented artist and academic. She has completed an internship at The Home For Co-operation in Nicosia and composes music with a warmth and love of the Cypriot people. She was awarded a grant from the Davis Projects for Peace to study stories of Cypriot unity on the ground in Cyprus, and has captured 10 moving and heart warming stories in song. She is a true friend of Cyprus.

Songs Across Boundaries will be performed in full at the concert by Melodi in collaboration with Andreas and Mehmet. The programme will also include beautiful Cypriot themed music from the two other talented professionals.

Tickets are free, with a suggested donation to cover costs. They can be obtained on the night or in advance from Andreas on 07903 555705 or email andrewmhmusic@aol.com