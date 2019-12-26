A second man has been charged by detectives investigating a double murder.

An investigation was launched after the discovery of a body found in Hertfordshire was linked to the murder of a man in Barnet.

Besnik Berisha, 42 (28.06.77), of Martock Gardens, Friern Barnet N11, was arrested on Monday, 23 December and was charged on Wednesday, 25 December with the murder of a 30-year-old man found in the area of Barnet Bypass, near Scratchwood Park on Thursday, 19 December and the murder of a 35-year-old man found by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary in Hogg Lane, Elstree on Friday, 20 December.

He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, 26 December.

Another man, Kaziku Tuwisana, 31 (23.03.88), of no fixed address, was arrested in Barnet on Thursday, 19 December. He was charged with two counts of murder on Monday, 23 December.

He appeared at Brent Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. He is next due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 27 December.

A fast-moving operation led by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continues.

Anyone who has information, images or video that could assist police are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or 101, quoting 7486/19 Dec. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC.

Information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.