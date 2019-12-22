Roman Kemp is to host BBC One’s New Year’s Eve coverage alongside Craig David, in what will be his first major job since leaving I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The Capital Breakfast host finished third in the Australian jungle, behind Andy Whyment and 2019’s Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa.

To mark the new year, Kemp, 26, and Craig, 38, will present Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live from London’s Central Westminster Hall.

Kemp said: “I’m so excited to be back hosting NYE again, standing beside the man I’ve listened to since I was six years old, Craig David!

“It’s always an amazing showcase, I truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020.”

Kemp, son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie, and godson of George Michael previously presented the show in 2017.

David will start the night with a performance of his hits such as 7 Days and Fill Me In alongside a live band.

After midnight he will perform one of his hybrid TS5 DJ sets.