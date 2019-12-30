Detectives are appealing for information after two teenagers were shot in Walthamstow.

Police were called at 22:36hrs on Sunday, 29 December to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot injury in St James Street, Walthamstow.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended, and found an 18-year-old man [Victim 1] suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to an east London hospital. He remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second male, aged 17 [Victim 2], was found nearby suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot injury. He was also taken to an east London hospital by the LAS; he remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage, it is believed that both victims were attacked in the street.

Crime scenes remain in place.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police urgently.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

A Section 60 is in place for the borough of Waltham Forest until 16:04hrs on Monday, 30 December.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6831/29Dec.

+ If you have information that could help keep your community safe but do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have either information about violence or any type of crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.