It is party time! There are lots of events going on around us which means dressing up smart and sassy with the opportunity to get the glamorous make-up on. Since my background is in the teaching industry of hair and beauty, it was always a helpful bonus when it came to doing my own make-up and hair for my dancing or any photo shoots.

Glamming up to go out is simple and quick when you know the basic tricks in the artistry of make-up and hair skills….

Make -Up

Exfoliate the skin with an exfoliating scrub or use some sugar granules in your cleansing lotion and rub in an upward and round motion with fingertips, in towards the nose area. This helps remove any dead skin cells to give a clear smooth appearance of fresh radiant skin. It will also stimulate the blood supply to the surface of the skin revealing a beautiful natural glow. Wash off and then apply a good toning lotion or some natural rose water if you have normal to dry skin, or natural witch hazel for oily skin. Apply a good nourishing moisturiser and allow to absorb for a few minutes before applying any make-up. Use a concealer and apply in any dark or shadowed areas. Use a brush for best effect. This may be areas like under the eyes, above or around the eyes, chin or any area that may have slight pigmentation colour. Tilt the head slightly forward to see where light hits on the areas that will reveal the shadow areas. Use a good colour close match foundation, nearest to your own skin colour. If you don’t have the perfect match, then mix a few shades to make one. Apply only on the areas that need cover, so it will look natural. What is essential is that it is applied with a brush or sponge and done in small dabbing comma strokes. This avoids removing any concealer previously applied and blends in well without leaving any line or uneven marks. Use some mineral powder and lightly dust and brush over in a circular movement. Apply over entire face to create a matt flawless finish. The skin can still breath comfortably through this and will still reveal the fresh looking skin underneath. Apply some eyeshadow base cream. Concealer can also be used to hold the shadow and also show and keep its true colour. Using an eyeshadow brush, press the brush first on a slightly damp wet tissue. This will pick up the eyeshadow and hold the loose shadow powder onto the skin and then dry onto it. Use an all over light base colour close to your skin tone. If you are not very daring and want to keep it simple and effective, use a basic technique for a smoky eye look but with a subtle colour shade which is ideal for keeping it a more natural smoky. For the natural smoky shade, this can be a shade like a dusky pink, brown or khaki instead of the usual deep grey. Make sure all colours connect and match the rest of the make-up. Apply some eyeliner. Using a liquid is best for evening make-up as it will hold and last longer. The top tip is to hold the skin taught, upwards and outwards at the brow area as you draw your line. Do the top line area first. Start thin nearer the inner corners and get thicker towards the outer edge. Apply a couple of coats of mascara, rather than one thick clumpy coat. Use a lip liner close to, but only slightly darker than your shade of lipstick choice, and draw a line to create the shape of your desired lip shape. You can lean slightly in or out of your own natural line, you can also draw a prominent V or rounded cupids bow of your choice on upper lip. Fill in with your lipstick shade and a touch of highlighter gloss in the centre to create the perfect pout look. Finally add a hint of blush to the top of cheek near to the temple and only if required.

Glam up and rock that party!

Love and Sparkles

samsara x