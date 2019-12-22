Party time hair

With all the festivity planning and preparation, along with party events to attend to, it sometimes leaves us a little short on time for attending to oneself in a relaxed manner. So a few quick hair tricks for party time hair can always help.

If you do have time, of course, it is always better to wash, dry and style your hair to your desired shape. A blow dry or set, even around hair rollers from wet to dry, will last far longer than just using straighteners or curling tongs on dry hair. Explaining in brief term, it is to do with how it is pulled into shape due to the shrinkage as it dries. Hair is approximately a third longer when it is wet, so basically if you want the style to last, go from wet to dry and use a good setting and styling spray on damp hair and then work on your style. When dry, allow to cool before brushing or putting fingers through to desired shape and then apply a holding spray to finish.

If you don’t have time to wash hair, use a dry wash spray like Batiste where you just spray, leave a few minutes and then brush out. It is like a powder spray that absorbs any excessive natural oil and dirt on the hair that may make the hair appear heavy and lack its volume and freshly washed lustre. It is also ideal for when you are in a hurry or have been in areas that have had unpleasant or smoky odours that you need to get rid of. Some of these dry shampoos even have temporary colour now like brunette or blond.

Once your hair is clean and smelling sweet, you can style as you desire to match your chosen outfit for wherever you are going. Whether you choose straight or curly, how you tease your hair into style, be it soft and flowing or maybe into a sophisticated up do, remember accessories can change it dramatically; a simple clip, flower or even a scarf tied on long tousled hair, can just give it that edge. A few jazzy clips or flowers on an up hairdo can finish it off, like Audrey Hepburn with the famous tiara, so get creative with a few ideas and play. OMYGOD London products have a great range of hair clips, bands, tiaras, as it is what they specialise in.

Hair up styles can be done really easy nowadays like the traditional bun made simply by using a hair doughnut ring in the choice of colour to match the hair. The hair is tied in a pony tail and then placing the ring over and simply tucking hair around and under, secured with a few clips and it gives a full stay in place perfect hair bun.

Want hair curly or straight, extra hair, longer or thicker hair with a different added colour but have no time to do anything? Clip in extensions are everywhere now. They can be added in within a few minutes and can give you any or all of the above within minutes and done all by yourself. So get clipping if you don’t have time for much else and make your hair a part of the look you want.

Have a wonderful Christmas !

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk