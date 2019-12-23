Omonia of Nicosia achieved a great victory on Sunday over AEK of Larnaca with 3-2, in the framework of the Match Day 14 of the Cyprus Football League and reached the first place on the standings.

The Omonia goals came from a Gomez prnslty 5th minute AEK equalised in the 32nd minute through Ioannou Omonia increased their lead to 3-1 and AEK scored late in the game through Nacho to end the game 3-2 to Omonia.

Second placed Anorthosis beat Paralamni 5 -0 their goals came from Kaltsas, Okriashvili, Kacharou 2 and Rayo.

AEL came from behind to beat Apoel 2-1 Apoel score first through Pavloviv in the 51st minute AEL ewualised in the 60th minute through Texeira and winner from Mmaee in the 80th minute.

Nea Salamina beat Olympiakos 3-0 their goals a hat trick from Onuegbu.

Results of Match Day 14: Ethnicos-Doxa 1-1, Omonia-AEK 3-2, Olympiakos-Nea Salamina 0-3, AEL-APOEL 2-1, Anorthosis-Paralimni 5-1. The match between Paphos and Apollon did not finish because of a problem in the stadium.

Standings: Omonia 31, Anorthosis 30 (13 games), Apollon 23 (13 games), AEL 22, APOEL 21 (11 games), AEK 18, Nea Salamina 17, Olympiakos 15 (13 games), Ethnicos 13 (13 games), Paphos 12 (13 games), Paralimni 8, Doxa 7.