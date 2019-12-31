With 2020 fast approaching, many people will be thinking about their plans for New Year’s Eve.

The highlight of London’s celebrations will again be the spectacular Mayor’s fireworks display on Victoria Embankment, a ticketed event which has already sold out.

The Metropolitan Police Service has been working closely with the Mayor’s office, British Transport Police (BTP), City of London Police, Westminster City Council, event organiser Jack Morton and other emergency services, to ensure the event runs smoothly and spectators enjoy the evening and bring in the New Year safely.

Road closures in central London will start from 14:00 hours on Tuesday, 31 December – these include the following bridges: Lambeth, Westminster, Waterloo and Blackfriars. The area is expected to be very busy with people travelling into the city.

People with a ticket to watch the fireworks are advised to check the website www.london.gov.uk to ensure they are aware of conditions of the ticket and what they will, and will not, be allowed to take within the ticketed area. Pack light and bring essential items only – no backpacks or suitcases will be allowed into the event.

If visitors do not have a ticket, entry will not be permitted to the event, so the advice from the Met is to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your home.

Thousands of other New Year celebrations will also be held in restaurants, bars, pubs and clubs across the Capital, most of these are ticket-only, so plan your night out before leaving.

Officers will be on duty across central London on New Year’s Eve to keep revellers safe, both within and outside the ticketed areas to prevent crime and disorder, as well as extra officers out across the rest of London.

Gold Commander for the night, Commander Paul Brogden, said: “We want everyone who comes to London for New Year’s Eve to have a good time. Their safety and security is our top priority and officers have been planning for the event for several months. Officers will be out and about to deter criminals and keep crowds safe but we need you to look after yourself and those around you as well.

“If you see anything suspicious or that causes you concern, please tell a steward or police officer. Keep an eye on your belongings and only bring what you need.

“Make sure you agree a meeting location should you become separated from your friends and family. I would also urge you to plan your journey. If you have a ticket for the fireworks, arrive in plenty of time as there will be a robust search regime, so it will take longer to get into the viewing area.

“Make sure you know how you are getting home. There is a huge demand for public transport at certain points during the evening. After midnight you may have to wait some time before getting on the tube or train so be prepared to queue. Check the website at www.tfl.gov.ukto get updates on your journey.

“You wouldn’t get into a stranger’s car, so please don’t use unlicensed and unregulated mini cabs. I hope you enjoy yourself and have a happy new year.”

On the day you can follow us on Twitter via @MetPoliceEvents, and keep up to date on @LDN_gov and @TFL

+ Tips to help you enjoy your New Year’s Eve:

– If you’re coming to the Mayor of London’s ticketed fireworks display, check out all the information you’ll need on the official website: www.london.gov.uk

– If you don’t have a ticket, our advice is to watch the coverage on television.

– Most bars and clubs are ticket only or you will need to book in advance.

– If you’re going to be outside for the fireworks make sure you wrap up warm as there is likely to be lots of waiting around.

– Travel around town by public transport, if you drive into town during the day you won’t be able to drive home once road closures have been put in place. Visit www.met.police.co.uk for information on road closures that could affect your journey.

– If you’re travelling by public transport, plan your journey and check the times of your last bus, tube or train. Visit www.tfl.gov.uk for travel information.

– There is a huge demand for public transport at certain points in the evening. After midnight you may have to wait some time before getting on the tube or train so be prepared to queue.

– Criminals use the cover of crowds to commit crime – keep a close eye on all your belongings and only carry the essentials.