TfL has announced that the new entrance to Finsbury Park station has opened today, Tuesday 17 December. The new, larger entrance will create a new step-free route and will ease congestion for customers using the station.

The upgrade has provided lifts to the Piccadilly and Victoria lines, as well as to the Network Rail platforms at the station, making it easier for customers with mobility needs, buggies or heavy luggage to use the Tube.

The new entrance features six new ticket gates including two wide aisle gates, as well as two new ticket machines and a new station control room.

Finsbury Park is the third-busiest station outside central London, with over 30 million customers using the station in 2018.

It links north London to vital stations such as Leicester Square, Green Park and Piccadilly Circus, as well as to national rail services at King’s Cross St Pancras, Euston and Victoria.

Andy Lord, Managing Director of London Underground, said: ‘Finsbury Park is a vital interchange between two of our busiest lines, the Piccadilly and Victoria lines, as well as one of the busiest stations on our network.

‘The completion of the upgrade and opening of the new entrance means that journeys will be easier and quicker through the station, while the new lifts have already made Finsbury Park more accessible for the tens of thousands of customers who use the station every day.’

Two lift shafts were excavated using traditional mining techniques in order to provide step-free access at the station. This produced 7,500 tonnes of spoil, equivalent to around 600 New Routemaster buses.

The improvements at Finsbury Park are the result of collaborative work between TfL and the developer of an adjacent site, City North Finsbury Park.

The new site will feature a mix of commercial properties, including Cineworld, Marks & Spencer and GymBox, and more than 300 new homes.

