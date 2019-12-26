A murder investigation has been launched following a shooting in Battersea.

Police were called at approximately 21:00hrs on Tuesday, 24 December to reports of shots fired in Battersea Church Road, SW11.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a man – believed aged in his 30s – was found suffering gunshot injuries; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6410/24Dec. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.