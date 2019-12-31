Message for the New Year

As we enter the New Year 2020, the Archbishop, the Clergy and staff of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain wish all a most blessed, happy, healthy and Christ-filled year. May Christ, the Epiphany and Word of God, guide all to the glory of the Kingdom.

Happy New Year!

We are pleased to announce to the devout flock of the Archdiocese that on New Year’s Eve, 31st December 2019, Feast Day of St. Basil the Great, there will be an Hierarchical Great Vespers service presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, at the Archdiocesan Chapel (5 Craven Hill, London W2 3EN) at 5:00 p.m. The blessing and cutting of the Agiovasilopita will follow.

The following day, Wednesday 1st January 2020, H.E. Archbishop Nikitas will preside over Matins, the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great and the Doxology for the New Year at the Church of All Saints in Camden Town. The blessing and cutting of the Agiovasilοpita will follow.

From the Secretariat of the Archdiocese