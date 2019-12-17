Alkionides UK charity wishes all its supporters and the community a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and healthy New Year!

The charity was honoured and would like to thank its new Patron, His Excellency the High Commissioner for the Republic of Cyprus Mr Andreas Kakouris and his wife, who found time to visit the Alkionides UK ‘Nest’ and its patients last week.

Alkionides UK provides a homely environment in north London for Cypriot patients undergoing essential medical treatment that is not available in Cyprus. The government of Cyprus generously covers the enormous medical costs at the best hospitals in the UK but not transport or accommodation. Patients and their families typically need to stay for between a few days to many months. Volunteers and psychologists visit them to provide moral support, translation and transport when required.

The Alkionides ‘nest’ is a four-bedroom house in Finsbury Park, which is conveniently located for the main hospitals, and can accommodate patients free of charge. Since the move to the premises in August, twelve families have benefited.

Alkionides UK teams have also helped the community in Birmingham by organising a trip to the Safari Park, sponsored by the Keith Coombs Trust, followed by a lunch provided by Mr K. Akathiotis for families with children with special needs in the Midlands. These families, who are mostly housebound, are getting to know each other and are looking forward to a visit to Winter Wonderland, organised by Helen Vasiliou and Liliana Malla.

In London, the charity helped towards the purchase of a special wheelchair for Charalambos, a young man who has been in rehabilitation at Wellington hospital after being in a coma for many months following a terrible accident and is now returning to Cyprus.

Alkionides UK has provided two student grants this year: to Constantinos, a brilliant mathematician who is continuing his studies at Durham University, having excelled in the first year; and to George who is completing his PhD in Pharmacy at Reading University.

It is extremely grateful to its sponsors for their trust and generosity: The A.G. Leventis Foundation, Capital Group, Reo Stakis Foundation, Lazari Foundation, Keith Coombs Trust and the Eleousa Heart Foundation, and of course its dedicated volunteers and team in Cyprus.

For further information, please visit www.alkionides.org