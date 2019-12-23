The Management and Staff of Parikiaki would like to wish all our clients, readers, contributors and the community a very Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year 2020.

We would also like to inform the community that due to relocation, we will be closing on Friday 20 December 2019 and re-opening on Monday 6 January 2020 at our new offices at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ.

Our next edition will be out on Thursday 9 January 2020.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Our telephone number remains the same – 020 8341 5853.