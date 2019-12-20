A crime scene is in place in Barnet after a man was found with fatal stab wounds.

Police were called to Courtland Avenue, NW7, at 20:11hrs on Thursday, 19 December following a report of a fight in progress.

Officers attended however no trace of any victim or suspects was found.

At 20.27hrs, police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Barnet Bypass, near Scratchwood Park, to reports of a man, in his 20s, with stab injuries.

Officers attended. The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

After a search of a car found at the scene, a man, in his 30s, was found inside a vehicle with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was declared dead a short time later.

Enquiries are ongoing to notify his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Homicide detectives in Specialist Crime have been informed.

A crime scene has been put in place at the scene.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses of anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 7486/19DEC.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have either information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.orgwhere they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.