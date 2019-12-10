Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at 18:04hrs on Monday, 9 December to a residential address in Shelley House, Boyton Road N8, following reports of a fight and a man having been stabbed.

A man, aged in his 40s, was found suffering from a stab injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are informing his next of kin.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A man [A, age not known at present] has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. A crime scene is in place.

Anyone who has information, images or video that could assist police with their investigation is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6129/9 Dec. Alternatively tweet @MetCC.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.