Police were called at 01:39hrs on Thursday, 26 December to Green Lanes, junction with Sidney Avenue N13, following reports of a man having been stabbed.

Officers attended with LAS.

A man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 516/26 Dec.