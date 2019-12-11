George Nolan – 54 (26.02.65) of Mount Pleasant Road, N17 was charged on Wednesday, 11 December with the murder of 47-year-old James O’Keefe.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 11 December).

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 18:04hrs on Monday, 9 December to a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, following reports of a fight and a man having been stabbed.

A 47-year-old man pronounced at the scene.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday, 11 December.