On Tuesday, 10 December, Joel Ellis 35, (18.2.84) of Kingard Walk, N7 was charged with the murder on 26 October of his mother, Beatrice Yankson.

He was further charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.

Police were called at 12:41hrs on Saturday, 26 October following reports of a fire in a flat on Mingard Walk, N7.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

A woman pronounced dead at the scene was the occupier of the flat, 59-year-old Beatrice Yankson. A post-mortem examination which took place on 29 October established cause of death to be burns and inhalation of fire/fumes.

Mrs Yankson’s son, Joel Ellie, was arrested and charged as above.