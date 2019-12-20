Man charged in connection with robbery series

19 Dec 2019

Detectives are currently investigating a series of 15 robberies and attempted robberies across Hertfordshire.

The incidents occurred between 11 and 16 December.

One man has been charged and three others have been arrested.

A man has been charged in connection with a series of robberies and attempted robberies committed across Hertfordshire.

Officers from the Constabulary’s Local Crime Unit are currently investigating the series, which incorporates 15 offences in total, committed between 11 and 16 December as follows:

• Six in Potters Bar

• Five in Bishop’s Stortford

• Two in St Albans

• One in Hertford

• One in Brookmans Park, Hatfield

Bradley Gill, aged 18, from Little Hadham, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday (Wednesday 18 December) charged with six counts of robbery and nine counts of attempted robbery. He was remanded to appear before St Albans Crown Court on Friday 20 December.

A 19 year old man from Potters Bar, a 16 year old boy from Little Hadham and a 15 year old boy from Waltham Cross have also been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have all been released under investigation at this time, while enquires continue.

Anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to email Detective Constable Goding

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat or call our non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online.