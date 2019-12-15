British Transport Police are today appealing for further information after a man was arrested for alleged racially aggravated offences on a train from Stratford, London.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 2.40pm on Friday 29 November between Stratford and Dalston Kingsland stations.

The man is reported to have walked through the carriage making racist threats to passengers.

He was arrested outside Dalston Kingsland station.

The 54-year-old, of no fixed address, has since been released under investigation while officers carry out further enquiries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or to anyone who was a victim and has not yet spoken to the police.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 355 of 29/11/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.