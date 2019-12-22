Goals from Simeon Akinola, David Tutonda and Cheye Alexander secured all 3 points at York Road as the Bees overcame Maidenhead United 4-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Darren Currie’s side started the more positive of the two teams and passed up a couple of opportunities to take the lead within 15 minutes.

Walker had a shot from inside the box blocked just a few minutes in before Fonguck rounded the ‘keeper and looked to cut back for Akinola on 12 minutes, but it just missed the latter and the Magpies cleared their lines on both occasions.

But as the game approached the half-an-hour mark, the hosts took the lead through Josh Kelly. Against the run of play, the ball was lofted through to the Magpies number 10 who made no mistake to loft over the on-rushing Scott Loach.

It didn’t take the Bees long to level proceedings however as James Dunne had a shot on goal handled inside the Maidenhead area – the referee with no choice but to award a penalty. Despite a long wait, Akinola made no mistake to slot into the bottom left corner from the spot.

And from then on, the Bees found their stride and went ahead as the half-time whistle loomed. A sweeping move in the final third found the feet of Akinola who in turn flicked through for Tutonda to smash across goal, into the bottom right corner – a goal that would give the Bees a deserved lead at the break.

The Bees flew out of the traps in the second half and added their third of the afternoon just two minutes in.

A swift counter-attack worked it’s way to Alexander at the far post, and calm as you like, the Bees number 2 slotted into the bottom left corner to score his first goal of the season.

In search of a response, the Magpies came closest through their number 9, Jake Cassidy. The big man took hold on the edge of the box, but could only fire wide on the turn to the relief of a diving Loach.

Callum Reynolds was inches from putting the game well and truly to bed as he got up to meet a powerful corner kick – his header, however, crashed onto the crossbar.

The hosts were given a golden opportunity to pull one back with just minutes on the clock as Cassidy earned his side a penalty. Loach, however, flew to his right to deny Danny Whitehall from the penalty spot.

And Currie’s side punished the Magpies by adding their fourth of the afternoon right at the death, as Akinola smashed home a smart cut-back from J Taylor, capping a fantastic all-round performance from the Bees.

Team

Loach, Alexander, Johnson, Reynolds, Dunne, J Taylor, Akinola (Edwards, 90+4), H Taylor, Fonguck (Adams, 69′), Walker (Vilhete, 86’), Tutonda.

Unused Subs: Azaze, Chime.

TEAM NEWS

Darren Currie named an unchanged XI from the team beat both AFC Fylde and Weymouth, whilst Barnet FC Academy products Okem Chime and Ronnie Edwards earned themselves a place on the bench.

