Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in north London have named the victim as James O’Keefe, who was from Haringey.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 18:04hrs on Monday, 9 December to a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, following reports of a fight and a man having been stabbed.

Officers attended and found 47-year-old Mr O’Keefe at the scene suffering from a stab wound to the leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Haringey Public Mortuary on Wednesday, 11 December found the cause of death to have been loss of blood due a single stab wound to the thigh.

George Nolan, 54 (26.02.65) of Mount Pleasant Road, N17 was charged on Wednesday, 11 December with the murder of James O’Keefe.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 December where he was further remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 13 December.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.