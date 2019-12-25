Enfield Council has invited experienced leisure providers to submit expressions of interest for the future management of Whitewebbs Park Golf Course.

The Council’s aim of leasing Whitewebbs Park Golf Course is for the park to be rejuvenated and to be used in a way that benefits the wider local community, in line with planning policies and the Council’s desire to see:

Enhancement of public accessMaintenance of woodland and open areasProvision of a wider range of leisure activitiesImproved provision of refreshments and welfare facilitiesCommunity Engagement

The Council has had an excellent response, receiving 18 submissions. These proposed a wide variety of leisure and environmentally sustainable uses of the park including retaining golf and adding driving ranges and other complementary facilities.

Other proposals do not include golf but put forward alternative leisure uses and/or re-wilding of the landscape, nature or wildlife reserves and other woodland pursuits.

None of the proposals involve clearing the site to create a landfill, as has been suggested by some parties.

The submitted bids have been reviewed and the Council has received advice from independent planning specialists for each proposed use. We have now gone back to all bidders with further criteria.

Following feedback from stakeholders and residents requirements have been enhanced to further ensure the valued green space and woodland at Whitewebbs will be fully protected via both the bid evaluation and planning processes.

Any uses that do not meet the Council’s criteria will not be considered.

The deadline to submit final submissions is 2 March 2020 and confirmation of the preferred bidder will take place by April 2020.

Following the announcement of the preferred bidder, a public drop-in event will be arranged. The preferred bidder will be available to share their proposals and answer questions about them. The proposals and an online FAQ page will also be made available to those who cannot attend the drop-in session.

The preferred bidder will then be asked to submit all relevant planning applications and the final lease will not be agreed until the required planning permission has been granted.

If you would like a copy of the full update that has been sent to Council members, please contact carol.cooper@enfield.gov.ukand include in the subject line “Whitewebbs full update”. Additional information can be found online, here.