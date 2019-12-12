Party leaders entered the last day of campaigning yesterday to drum-up support for today’s general election.

Jeremy Corbyn said Labour offers a “vote for hope” as he attended rallies in Scotland, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Bedfordshire and London.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell went on the offensive yesterday morning, accusing the Conservatives of resorting to “gutter” politics in order to win the election.

He said: “I just wish we have had the Conservatives being honest with us. I just wish we hadn’t been having this gutter politics, fake websites, lies and smears.”

Later on Wednesday, Mr Corbyn addressed a rally in Middlesbrough where he took aim once more at the prospect of the NHS being sold off by the Tories as part of a US-UK trade deal.

In front of a lively crowd, he said: “Our NHS is not for sale – now or at any time in the future.”

He also attacked Boris Johnson’s tax breaks for billionaires, the nine years of austerity, the unfairness of Universal Credit, before adding: “Are we seriously going to allow this lot back into office?”

Mr Corbyn’s final rallying call was to Labour supporters to get out and vote to help put him in No.10.

Labour will be hoping to increase the number of seats won at the last general election, and only need a swing of 12 seats to possibly unseat Mr Johnson with the possibility of a hung parliament.

In order to secure a parliamentary majority, Mr Corbyn will need 326 seats.

However that figure may prove to be lower, depending on the number of Sinn Fein MPs elected who do not take their seats in parliament.

Polling will take place today between 07:00 and 22:00 GMT.

After the final vote is cast, they will be carefully counted in two stages.

The process takes roughly four hours and usually ends around 2am.

The winner is announced shortly after, in the early hours of the morning.

The party with the most seats can choose two options in the event there is no majority: form a coalition with at least one other party; or rule as a minority government.

If the party with the most votes decides to rule as a minority, they will be reliant on the support of at least one smaller party to pass legislature through Parliament.

If both options fail, Parliament can be dissolved and a fresh election called.

A hung parliament will likely spell more Brexit delays as the parties try to negotiate a stable government to take the country forward.