KOPA League

December the 15th 2019

Akanthou 2 Komi Kebir 4

Cinar 0 Olympia 5

Armenians v Apoel gane not played

A game between 2 teams who were really looking for a pre Christmas win today.

Komi took the lead through a super finish from the lively Peter Vasilliou after good work by the returning Uni student George Demosthenous whose trickery on the left wing has been missed this season. Uljan Tafa was then put through one on one and finished expertly in the bottom corner. Akanthou then grew into the game and dominated the rest of the 1st half. They scored two before the end of the half, both from crosses into the box and both headed own goals!! So 4 goals by Komi players in the 1st half.

Komi started the second half strongly again and took the lead through George Oustapasidis, who shot with accuracy into the far corner but his joy was short lived as he was sent off shortly afterwards for poor reaction to a challenge. Komi held on to the end, restricting Akanthou to few chances. A bursting run into ten box by Chris Michael won his side a penalty in the 88th minute,

Con Michael slotted the penalty in off the post and the game finished the 4-2. Stand out players for Komi were George Demosthenous and the 38 year young Peter Vasilliou!!