Islington Council is consulting on plans to boost air quality and green space by reconnecting the north and south sections of Highbury Fields and closing part of Highbury Crescent to motor traffic.

In line with the council’s commitment to make walking and cycling more attractive to residents and visitors and to rebalance Islington’s roads in favour of walking and cycling, the council proposes to close the section of Highbury Crescent in the park permanently.

The road could be transformed into a green space, joining the north and south sections of Highbury Fields. Pedestrians and cyclists will continue to be able to use the route. Many local residents have asked us to look at more measures to stop rat running in the area and the Council is very open to such suggestions and would welcome people’s comments on this during the consultation.

The section of Highbury Crescent has been closed since 2014 and was previously used by Transport for London (TfL) as a construction compound for the work to transform Highbury Corner.

TfL left the site last month and the council has introduced an Experimental Traffic Order to keep this section of road closed to motor traffic. The experimental closure will give the council and local residents a chance to understand fully the effects of the road closure before a final permanent decision on permanent closure is made.

The council welcomes views on making this road closure permanent and feedback and responses can be made at www.islington.gov.uk/HighburyCrescent or by sending your comments to Transport Planning & Strategic Projects, Environment & Regeneration, Islington Town Hall, Upper Street, London N1 2UD.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Executive Member for Environment and Transport, said: “I strongly encourage local residents and businesses to take part in this consultation to ensure their voice is heard.

“By closing Highbury Crescent we can reconnect the north and south sections of the park for all of the community while helping to reduce the number of unnecessary car journeys, lowering levels of air pollution and congestion and helping to tackle the climate emergency we all face.”