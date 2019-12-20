Haringey is one of seven London Boroughs to be shortlisted to become one of the next London Boroughs of Culture.

The boroughs are competing to be named as London Borough of Culture for 2021 and 2023 – Haringey is bidding for 2023. All have been invited to City Hall in the New Year to present their cases, with the successful bids being announced in February 2020. Boroughs can also win Cultural Impact Awards, granting each up to £200,000 to deliver cultural projects in the local area.

Cllr Kaushika Amin, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Civic Services, said:

Haringey is a borough bursting with ambition and creativity, with incredible communities contributing to a vibrant and colourful culture that is unique even within our fantastically diverse capital city. Haringey is home to some of the capital’s best venues for arts as well as many of London’s most impressive up-and-coming creators, artists and innovators. We are bidding for London Borough of Culture to bring Haringey to a wider audience to share and enjoy our contributions to culture, and to demonstrate what makes Haringey such a remarkable quarter of our great capital city. We’re extremely proud of Haringey and all our communities.

The London Borough of Culture bid will be designed with Haringey’s communities at the forefront. All activities curated for the bid will be delivered by organisations based in Haringey, working with Haringey-based communities to celebrate the wealth of local world-class talent and to bring investment to creative initiatives in the borough.

We aim for the bid to bring lasting change, with increased pride in Haringey and better knowledge of the cultural offerings available in the borough. Becoming London Borough of Culture will have a meaningful and enduring legacy in Haringey, to inspire future generations far beyond 2023.