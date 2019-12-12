Happy name day to all Spyros and Spyroullas who celebrate their name day today December the 12th.

Origin of name Spiros – Agios Spyridon / St Spyridon

Agios Spyridon is one of the notable saints for the Greek Orthodox Church; he was born in 270 AD in Cyprus.

When young, he got married and had a daughter and started studying the Scripts on his own, since he had no previous education.

When his wife died he dedicated himself to monasticism and became bishop of Tirimanthous. He became a big fighter against Aryanism and paganism and he was declared a Saint by the Greek Orthodox Church.

His remains are found today in Corfu at the Homonym Church in the heart of the town of Corfu.

The Greek Orthodox Church honors the memory of Agios Spyridon on December 12