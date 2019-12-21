George started his Choi Kwang Do journey in 2009 aged just 9 years old. After successfully achieving all his coloured belts he was awarded his Black Belt in 2013.

He was then awarded his 2nd Degree Black Belt in 2016 and on Sunday 1st December 2019 he graded and successfully passed and was awarded his 3rd Degree Black Belt.

Congratulations George, may you carry on and achieve many more belts in the future.

With special thanks to Mr Manish Tailor and all other instructors at Enfield Choi Kwang Do.