George Michael’s sister Melanie has passed away at the age of 55.

Melanie Panayiotou died aged 55 on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of her brother’s death.

The hairdresser was found dead at her home. The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.