“Σαμαρείτης δέ τις ὁδεύων ἦλθε κατ᾽ αὐτόν, καὶ ἰδὼν αὐτὸν ἐσπλαγχνίσθη”

“But a certain Samaritan, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him”

– Luke 10:33

Alexios Gennaris is becoming one of the most recognisable faces in the UK Greek and Cypriot community. He is the Official Photographer (O.P.) of several organisations, and he has the high visibility vest to prove it.

He works tirelessly, and totally voluntarily. Alexios was the assigned the role of official photographer to the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, by the dearly departed Archbishop Grigorios, and this has continued with His Eminence Archbishop Nikita.

In addition, Alexios is the O.P. of the Cypriot Wine Festival, all events at the Brunswick Centre and of the Greek Orthodox community football team, St Panteleimon FC, currently flying high in the English National League System (they are top of the Spartan South Midlands Division One).

Alexios is currently in Sierra Leone, where he is visiting the Greek Orthodox Orphanage and School run by the charity Paradise 4 Kids. It was founded by Father Themis Adamopoulos, and looks after around 600 children on a daily basis, in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

This is Alexios’ second trip out there, and he has taken several suitcases full of much needed items for the orphanage and school – Paracetamol, glasses, books, clothing, tools, musical instruments and much more.

He works with Father Themis and his sister Deaconess Mary Adams, to determine what is needed. He hooks up with other volunteers out there such as doctors, engineers, nurses and aid workers.

The kids love to see Alexios get involved. He has even started a St Panteleimon FC fan club out there. The Saints sent some shirts, scarves and caps for the children to enjoy.

After his last trip, Alexios gave a presentation and talk on his experiences with pictures. I’m sure we can look forward to that again in the new year. Lookout for announcements on Facebook.

Alexios has held a number of fundraising coffee mornings, organised by Maria Neophytou. These have taken place at PanOrama restaurant in Whetstone and at the Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Hatfield.

If you wish to organise one of these, please get in touch at agennaris@aol.com

If you wish to donate to the charity, please visit Paradise 4 Kids on Facebook or at https://paradise4kids.org/

By James Neophytou