Pictured: Mr Savvas Perdios, Deputy Minister of Tourism for Cyprus with Chairman of Larnaka Tourism Board Mr Dinos Lefkaritis

This winter will also see the return of the popular weekly programme of complimentary activities that are organised in Larnaka every winter for visitors staying at hotels and apartments across the region. The activities are all free of charge upon presentation of a voucher issued by the hotels for their staying guests. Prior booking only required for the two village excursions on Thursday and Saturday.

The programme runs until 31st March 2020 and includes activities such as birdwatching and basket weaving; a full day out at Mazotos Camel Park, guided walking tours of Larnaka and the local mountain villages, halloumi making and wine tasting, plus visits to local workshops where traditional crafts are practised and local museums.

Dinos Lefkaritis, Chairman, Larnaka Tourism Board comments: “Larnaka Tourism Board’s strategy is focusing on upgrading the facilities and services within the region, enrich the tourism product and improve the image of the destination. We are following the Deputy Minister’s guidelines and our regional promotion will encompass Cyprus’ year round appeal for all ages as well as highlighting activities for the over 50’s alongside our rich offering for special interest from diving to walking, cycling, gastronomy, the plethora of festivals, not least our location which allows visitors to explore the entire island. Year round visitors can combine the attraction of Cyprus’ mountains with that of the picturesque villages and glorious coastline with great ease.”

He continued, “Larnaka and its district is ideal for special interest tourism. We are specifically focusing on sports tourism, since our region ranks first in athletic tournaments and training being organised annually in football, shooting, tennis and cycling. The same goes for sea and beach sports as well as diving, as Larnaka has one of the world’s best wreck dive sites, the famous Zenobia. We are adding to this with the sinking of Elpida this December, which will enrich marine biodiversity in the Voroklini area too.

“The villages of Larnaka are also first in agrotourism development and have the highest numbers of tourist beds. This is why we place a lot of emphasis on agrotourism including local gastronomy, traditional activities and culture. Conferences and incentives, wedding tourism and cultural/religious trips are also important special interest markets for Larnaka region.”

