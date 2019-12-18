Two of Enfield Council’s libraries have played host to a unique, free, programme encouraging girls to get involved in coding and computer science.

Edmonton Green and Ordnance Unity Centre Libraries, who deliver the successful Girls Who Codeprogrammes for girls ages 11 to 18 had a special visit in November.

The US-based Director of International Expansion and the UK-based Partnership Coordinators and Clubs Success Specialist visited one of the clubs at Edmonton Green Library.

Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organisation, working to close the gender gap in technology by teaching girls computer science. Girls engage in fun and simple online coding tutorials, learn about inspiring role models in tech and work together to design solutions to real-world problems. Clubs are led by volunteers.

Since launching in the United States in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 185,000 girls through its programmes. “To close the gender gap in tech, we have to reach as many girls as possible,” said Michele Giordano, Director of International Expansion at Girls Who Code. “It’s through partnerships like this one with the Enfield Council that we can bring our clubs programmes around the world to teach girls not only technical skills, but sisterhood, bravery, and a sense of belonging in tech.”

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ian Barnes said: “Enfield Council wants to give all young people the best start possible to excel in an environment free of judgement, bias or discrimination.”

“As Enfield continues to grow, we are keen to support the skills of young people to succeed and in turn they can contribute positively to the economic prosperity of the borough. Computing is where jobs currently are and where the future will be. We are therefore extremely grateful to Girls Who Code for visiting Enfield and look forward to seeing the journey of these inspiring girls continue.”

