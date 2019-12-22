Pictured: Doros Partasides, Director of FPA Deborah Bonetti, Cyprus High Commissioner Andreas Kakouris, Chair of FPA Benedicte Paviot and officer of the FCO Davina CroleThe Cyprus House at the Cyprus High Commission recently hosted the annual general meeting of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), followed by their Christmas party.

Journalists for all over the world gathered for the two important events.

Cyprus High Commissioner in the UK Mr Andreas Kakouris, in his short welcome speech, expressed his pleasure in holding the event at the Cyprus House. He touched on the Cyprus problem and promised to continue the excellent relations with the FPA. Finally, he wished everyone a Happy Christmas and a fruitful 2020.

FPA Chair Benedicte Paviot expressed the association’s appreciation to the High Commissioner for hosting the event and for their excellent ties.