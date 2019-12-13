Firefighters are reminding Londoners to not leave their cooking unattended after a fire at a flat on Bush Hill Road in Southgate.

Part of a five roomed flat on the first floor was destroyed by fire and a small part of the loft. One man left the property before the Brigade arrived, he was treated by London Ambulance Service suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigation Team believe the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We would like to remind the public to never leave cooking unattended – if you have to leave the room or the house, turn the heat off.

“Firefighters also discovered that the batteries in one of the smoke alarms was not working. This serves as a timely reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms.

“You should never remove or take out the batteries and they should be tested regularly to make sure they are working.

“Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered. Ideal spots for smoke alarms include rooms where you leave electrical equipment running like satellite boxes, computers or heaters; any room where you smoke, and anywhere you charge your mobile or laptop. As a minimum you should have smoke alarms on every floor – in the hallways and the rooms you use the most, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”

The Brigade was called at 0102 and the incident was over by 0224. Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from Edmonton and Enfield fire stations were at the scene.