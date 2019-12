Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a terraced house converted into flats on Hall Lane in Chingford.

A small part of a first floor bedsit was damaged by the fire. One woman left the building before the Brigade arrived. There are no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1450 and the fire was under control by 1530. Fire crews from Chingford, Woodford, Tottenham and Edmonton were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.