Firefighters are reminding restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure the extraction systems at their establishments are kept clean following a fire on Romford Road in Ilford.

The ducting from the ground floor to the roof of a restaurant was destroyed by the fire and a small part of the first floor was also damaged. Five people left the property before the Brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a build up of flammable material in the ducting.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This is an ideal opportunity to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to always make sure their extraction systems are kept clean as a build up of fat and grease within the filters can lead to a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 1623 and the fire was under control by 1826. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Plaistow, Woodford, and Ilford fire stations attended the incident.