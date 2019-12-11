Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire in the basement of a building, which contained shops and flats in Upper Street in Islington.

Part of a room in the basement was damaged by the fire. Around 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1612 and the fire was under control by 1709. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Stoke Newington, Whitechapel, Holloway, and Soho fire stations attended the incident.

The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by an electrical fault.