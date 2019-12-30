Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a hotel on Argyle Street in King’s Cross.

A basement laundry room in the four-storey building was alight. One man and one woman were rescued from the first floor via an internal staircase by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. A further 47 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 0130 and the fire was under control by 0302. Fire crews from Euston, Islington, Soho, Paddington, Shoreditch and Kentish Town fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.