FILMS FOR CHRISTMAS AND THE NEW YEAR

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

At last! The final chapter of this phenomenally successful franchise that began 42 years ago in a galaxy far, far away is finally reaching its conclusion. The year’s most anticipated film event is indeed here and it certainly doesn’t disappoint as the showdown between the Jedi and Sith reaches its climax.

It is a year since the events of THE LAST JEDI and now Rey (Daisy Ridler) must confront her own past demons as well as lead the remaining members of the resistance towards an epic battle of no return. Rey is well prepared and trained by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher -resurrected from her untimely death by some clever use of archive material) and is now ready to challenge the Empire until Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who is still under the spell of Dark Forces, re-enters the scene…

J.J. Abrams delivers the goods with style and a striking vision enabled by grand spectacular action sequences that look amazing on the giant IMAX screen. Ridler’s luminous performance as the feisty heroine is strongly supported by her regular, loyal team that includes John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. The ubiquitous Driver is also very effective as the creepy Kylo determined to fulfil his destiny at all costs.

Stylish director Abrams also contributes to the clever script which boasts many twists and turns that keep one guessing until the final credits.

LITTLE WOMEN

Greta Gerwig’s charming film is one of those rare projects where everything gels together most beautifully. The acting is of the highest order, the cinematography is gorgeous and is perfectly complimented by Alexandre Desplat’s superb score.

Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved novel has been brought to the screen on several occasions including a recent BBC television adaptation. Now Gerwig strips the novel to its bones and takes liberties with the story’s chronological order. Her sharp and eloquent screenplay plays with time which gives the familiar story a new lease of life. The action takes place in the aftermath of America’s Civil War and follows the coming of age story of the March sisters particularly focusing on Jo (Saoirse Ronan), a fiercely independent young woman who aspires to become a writer…

The casting is spot on with Ronan on top form strongly supported by Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen as the other sisters. Laura Dern fresh from her MARRIAGE STORY success is perfect as the loving matriarch and so is Meryl Streep as the dry witted Aunt March.

Timothy Chalamet’s romantic looks of a bygone era are put to great use here as the object of the girls’ desire but finally it is Gerwig’s immaculate direction that will stay long in the memory and cements that her success with LADY BIRD was not just a one off!

CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much loved stage musical based on T.S Elliot’s poetry now gets a big cinema transfer from Tom Hooper, the director of the LES MISERABLES.

The action is seen through the eyes of the lovely Royal Ballet dancer Francesca Hayward, recently seen on the screen in ROMEO AND JULIET: BEYONG WORDS, who leads an elite cast and plays Victoria, a new cat in town joining a tribe of cats called the Jellicles. It is the time of year when they must decide which cat will ascend to the Heavyside Layer and be reborn…

This is not the kind of movie that one wants to see for its plot but for its melodic music and spectacular choreography which is simply mesmerising. The project is imaginative with amazing designs but curiously it feels quite pointless and fails to touch the heart despite Jennifer Hudson’s good intentions and expert rendition of “Memories”.

JOJO RABBIT

A terrific and highly original film from Taika Waititi, the gifted writer/director of THOR: RAGNAROK and HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE.

A lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) is nicknamed Jojo Rabbit after he fails to twist the cuddly animal’s neck during a camp training for Hitler’s youth. Jojo is deeply patriotic with no friends and talks to no one except his imaginary friend Adolf (Taika Waititi)…

It is a hysterically funny film especially in the scenes featuring an idiotic Hitler. It is a daring film dealing with serious and controversial issues but is executed in the most amusing and entertaining fashion quite similar to Roberto Benigni’s LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL.

It is superbly acted especially by Davis as the eponymous hero, who is well supported by Scarlett Johansson as his single mother and Sam Rockwell as Nazi Captain Klenzendorf.

An utterly unexpected delight not to be missed!

AMANDA

A beautifully judged French movie from Mikhael Hers, who tells the story of David (Vincent Lacoste), a free spirited young man who adores his 7-year-old niece Amanda (Isaure Multrier). He works as a part time greensman amongst other jobs and occasionally picks Amanda up from school. But following a tragic incident involving his sister David must now take full responsibility for the care of Amanda…

Hers’ assured direction elicits tremendous performances from Lacoste and the luminous Multrier, who share an adorable chemistry. An excellent film in every department and with a fine contribution from Greta Scacchi as Alison, David’s estranged mother from England.

LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

The original Chinese title of Bi Gan’s epic film is “Last Evenings on Earth” and its international title is not to be confused with Eugene O’Neil’s classic play.

Luo Hongwu (Huang Jue) returns to his home town Kaili for his father’s funeral. He hasn’t been home for years but is still obsessed and haunted by his lost love Wan Oiwen (Tang Wei)…

A true cinematic event cleverly mixing film noir with magical realism. A striking looking movie of a complex story combined with memories and dreams – its last hour boasts an amazing and breath taking single shot sequence filmed in 3D. It is feels like a descent into Hades – mesmerising, inventive and most memorable!

THE COURIER

Zachary Adler’s entertaining action thriller feels more like a poor man’s DIE HARD where most of the action sequences take place in a London car park. Olga Kurylenko is the title’s motorbike courier, who discovers a gas bomb in one of the packages she is carrying, aimed to kill Nick Murch (Amit Shah), the only witness left alive to testify against crime lord Ezekiel Mannings (Gary Oldman)…

Kurylenko makes a suitably feisty heroine but the villains are thinly sketched and come from the stereotypical school of acting. Oldman sleepwalks his scenes most probably contemplating how to spend his pay check. Still, an enjoyable adventure that thankfully doesn’t outstay its welcome.

SPIES IN DISGUISE

An amicable animated feature about super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) whose bizarre experiments turn Lance into a pigeon…

The story is based on a short animation called PIGEON: IMPOSSIBLE made in 2009. It is a fun premise with splendid designs and brings to mind films like MEN IN BLACK and MISSION IMPOSSIBLE.

Good family entertainment but overall it has the feeling of déjà vu.

PLAYING WITH FIRE

The Christmas turkey has arrived early this year! A group of firefighters led by Jake Carson (John Cena) rescue three siblings from a wildfire and unwillingly become their babysitters when they fail to locate their parents…

The whole action takes place at the station and relies heavily on scatological humour which finally leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Avoid!

LA DOLCE VITA

Federico Fellini’s landmark film made in 1960 is responsible for changing the look of movies during the sixties and beyond, influencing a plethora of directors along the way including Pedro Almodovar and Paolo Sorrentino.

The story of Marcello Rubini (Marcello Mastroianni), a charming journalist who elegantly moves across the City of Rome mixing and partying with movie stars and other fashionable VIPS.

A feast for the senses to be experienced on the big screen where it belongs!

FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES

This engaging documentary celebrates as well as analyses the international success of the iconic musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The beloved musical first saw the light of day on Broadway in 1964 before it became an Oscar winning film with Topol. Since then it has been performed on stage every single day throughout the world.

Director Max Lewkowicz accompanies his well-researched project with a series of interviews as well as with rare archive material from many productions including an amazing Japanese production.