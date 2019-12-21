A festive meal is being held in Edmonton for people who feel lonely on Christmas Day. Organised by Rumi Mosque and the Dialogue Society and also includes family-friendly quizzes and story-telling sessions. Register here:

Enfield Children and Young People Service, The Ark, Montagu Road, N9 0UR will be distributing food on Saturday 21 and Saturday 28 December from 11.30am. This is in collaboration with the Felix Project.

The festive period can be a lonely time for those not sharing it with loved ones, so Enfield Live at Home Organisation have decided to hold a community lunch on Boxing Day, 26 December, at 12pm at Trinity Church Enfield in Little Park Gardens, Enfield EN2 6AN. For more information please contact Toni Fielding,

Enfield Islamic Centre, 228 High Street, Ponders End, EN3 4EZ will be providing food for the homeless on 25 December onwards.

The Gospel Temple’s Tottenham Food Hub will be open on Christmas Eve between 11am – 12noon. The address is: Tottenham Food Hub, TLR, 639 High Road, London, N17 8AA. For further information contact the Food Bank Manager, Susan Jarrett, on 07908826980.

Other helpful information to know:

1. Felix Project, Rescues good quality food which can be sold and distributes it to people and organisations in need.

2. All People All Places: They provide night shelter for rough sleepers, you can register here.

3. North Enfield Foodbank:

What to do if you come across a rough sleeper:

Refer to Streetlink – Tel 0300 500 0914 or by clicking here